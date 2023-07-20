New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) An ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 will be provided to the families affected by the floods in Delhi ahead of their return to their homes from relief camps, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The decision to provide financial aid to families was taken after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met victims to assess the situation. He expressed his concern for the flood victims, said a government statement.

"The implementation of the ex-gratia relief is aimed at providing immediate financial assistance to the affected families and helping them recover from the devastating impact of the floods," he stated.

The decision is particularly important at this point as it provides timely aid to affected families at a juncture when they have just started returning back from relief camps, the statement added.

As per the approved Cabinet note, families affected by the floods and currently residing in relief camps will receive an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10,000. This will be subject to verification of their details and genuineness.

The relief will be disbursed through electronic transfers or direct benefit transfers directly into the bank accounts of the head of each beneficiary family, the statement added.

In case any beneficiary does not have a bank account, the district administration will organise camps to facilitate the account opening process before transferring the relief amount, it said.

The verification process will be conducted by the respective district administrations. To confirm the authenticity of beneficiaries, individuals will be asked to present identity and address proof documents such as voter ID card, ration card, water bill, electricity bill, gas connection bill, Aadhaar card, bank passbook, post office passbook, property ownership document, driving licence, birth certificate, Indian Passport, or any other valid government-issued identification, shared the statement.

Those producing these documents for the relevant flooded location and locality will be considered genuine beneficiaries. The district administration may also refer to the voter list or any other official records related to the flooded area for further verification.

The authority to sanction the ex-gratia relief of Rs 10,000 will rest with the district magistrate, acting as the head of the department in accordance with the approved policy.

In cases where beneficiaries have lost their documents due to the floods, making verification impossible, the district administration will conduct a field inquiry and submit these cases to the minister (revenue) for further review and a decision on the payment of ex-gratia relief, the statement said.

For families affected by the floods residing in inundated areas but not present in the relief camps, the ex-gratia relief will be considered as per the prevailing policy. Farmers facing losses in agriculture due to the floods will also be eligible for ex-gratia relief as per the existing policy, subject to the same terms and conditions, it said.

The Delhi floods have had a devastating impact with over 27,000 people being evacuated from their homes. The waters inundated key landmarks, roads, monuments and residential areas of the city. The estimated loss of property, businesses and earnings may run into crores.

