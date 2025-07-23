New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that the film 'Tanvi The Great' will be screened tax free in the national capital.

Also Read | Did Government Seal Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Official Residence and Ask Him To Vacate Immediately After His Resignation From Vice President Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The movie tells the journey of a young autistic woman and is directed by Anupam Kher.

"I am pleased to share that the Delhi government has declared the film 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the city. With an impactful narrative of inclusion, the film is an inspiring story of a young, 'special' girl-Tanvi, who is determined to achieve her dreams against all odds," Gupta said in a post on X.

Also Read | Radhakrishna Panga Passes Away at 29: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Leader Smirti Irani Among Others Express Grief Over Untimely Death of Content Creator 'Atheist Krishna'.

"Tanvi's story is emotional and inspirational," she added in the post.

Gupta said they are committed to promote films that strengthen the spirit of 'Rashtra Seva', ignite patriotism, and awaken the conscience of the nation. She extended best wishes to the entire team of the film.

Earlier this month, Gupta also attended the exclusive premiere of the film here ahead of its July 18 release.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday also declared the film tax free in the state.

Anupam Kher in a post on X thanked Chief Minister Gupta for her gesture.

"We are deeply touched honourable Chief Minister of Delhi by your kind and generous gesture of making our film TanviTheGreat tax free in Delhi! Your magnanimity will help us spread the message of our film to the wider audience! Many many thanks!" he posted.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)