New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Samaypur Badli area to inspect the ongoing road construction works, focusing on improving the city's infrastructure and emphasising the Delhi government's goal of making the entire ring road free of potholes before the onset of the monsoon season.

"The work of dense Bitumin is being carried out on both sides of the ring road in a project worth Rs 12.5 crores. The work of repairing the ring road is underway. A two-layered work is underway from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk so that in the coming times, potholes can be removed from the ring road. We have reached here for the inauguration of this work... Our aim is to make the entire ring road free of potholes before monsoon," Delhi CM told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended greetings on Rajasthan Diwas and the Gangaur Festival, assuring Rajasthani families in the national capital of the Delhi government of their commitment to their welfare.

Addressing the event, she also conveyed her best wishes on the occasion of the Gangaur Festival.

"I am delighted to participate in this Rajasthan Diwas event. I extend greetings on Rajasthan Diwas and Gangaur Festival to all families associated with Rajasthan that reside in Delhi. I assure them that the CM of Delhi and Delhi Government are always by them and will always work for their welfare, comfort and prosperity," said Delhi CM.

This worship, which starts from the first day of the Chaitra month, culminates on the 18th day into the Gangaur festival with great religious fervour.

On the eve of the Gangaur festival, women decorate their palms and fingers with henna. The idols of Gan and Gauri are immersed in a pond or in a nearby lake on the last day of the festival. (ANI)

