New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a 110 lakh litre Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station in the Patparganj area of the national capital and urged the Central government to provide minimum of 1300 million gallons per day water from neighbouring states.

This UGR will supply water to eight colonies including Pandav Nagar, Mayur Kunj, Pratap Vihar, Patparganj village and Chilla village as well as 31 societies of Mayur Vihar Phase-I.

While inaugurating this UGR, CM Kejriwal extended congratulations to the residents of East Delhi, especially those in Patparganj and nearby constituencies.

"A major water-related concern has been addressed today through this 110 lakh litre UGR. You have been lifted from the 'tail-end' to the 'main-end'. About 1 lakh residents will be catered to from the UGR," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the progress in this sector was not in line with the speed at which the population grew by the previous governments.

"Since we have come to power, this is the 12th UGR we have developed. Delhi's population has shot up at a very high pace over the last few decades. I don't mean to undermine the work of the previous governments, they must have done what they could. But the progress in this sector was not in line with the speed at which the population grew. We aim to radicalise Delhi's water supply network, not just for the purpose of catering to its residents, but because Delhi is the gateway for the world to the rest of India," Kejriwal said.

He said that the AAP government has developed three new Water Treatment Plants.

"In 2015 Delhi used to produce only 861 MGD water on a daily basis. As of date, we have scaled up the production to 990 MGD. We increased our production capacity by 129 MGD. This extra water did not come from UP, Haryana or some other state's help. We designed our systems to be more robust. We have developed three new Water Treatment Plants. One in Dwarka with a capacity of 50 MGD and one each in Bawana and Okhla with a capacity of 20 MGD each," he said.

"We have also developed a water recycling plant in Nangloi. In addition to these, 500 new water tube wells to extract groundwater. We have spread a network of 2,250 kms of water pipelines across the state to make water accessible to each household. About 30 lac people are taking advantage of the new pipeline" he added.

CM also said that around 1997-98, the water requirement of Delhi was penned down by the central government adding that this amount was 800-850 MGD as per the then population of 80 lakhs.

"Today the population of Delhi is around 2.5 crores, three times the population in 1997-98. But, the water allocation of Delhi has remained the same. Whatever water supply has increased has been due to our own efforts where we have extracted our groundwater," said the CM.

He said that if the government get this 1300 MGD supply, they will supply water 24x7 to every household.

"If our population has grown by a multiple of three then our citizens need optimum water for their daily chores. Delhi can not make do with the current allocation. I appeal to the Central Government that Delhi should get more water from Yamuna and Ganga. Delhi is the national capital, it belongs to the whole country. We are not asking for 2000-2500 MGD water. We are asking for 1300 MGD water, and we will manage it. If we get this 1300 MGD supply, the Delhi Government will supply water 24x7 to every household" CM added.

Kejriwal said that the government is working on it to solve the system under a comprehensive plan.

"We will keep appealing to UP, Haryana and Centre, but we won't sit with folded hands. We will do whatever we can to augment water production in Delhi. We have our plans going on, we will recharge groundwater, harvest rainwater and augment our supply. I have also learnt of people's concerns regarding water billing over the recent past. Don't worry about it, if you feel your water bill is correct, please do deposit it. But if you feel there is an error, please wait for sometime. We are working on it, we will solve the system under a comprehensive plan," he added.

On this occasion, Deputy CM and Water Minister Manish Sisodia said during the tenure of previous governments, only one UGR was constructed in 15 years, but ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to Delhi.

"Over one lac residents living in E, F and P Block Pandav Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Patparganj Village, Shashi Garden, Jawahar Mohalla, Mayur Kunj near Noida Border, Chilla Village and Group of Societies in Mayur Vihar Ph.-I will benefit from the project. Earlier this area was being feeded through Trilokpuri UGR, direct tapping and M-15 Ranney wells. During the tenure of previous governments, only one UGR was constructed in 15 years, but ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to Delhi, a total of 12 UGRs have been made in 7 years," said Sisodia.

He further said that when water is supplied through this pipeline from Shastri Nagar to Shashi Garden and Patparganj village via all the camps inside the Khokha track.

"In order to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the people, an additional pipeline of 4 km was laid here and about 18 km of the pipeline was laid in the streets. When water is supplied through this pipeline from Shastri Nagar to Shashi Garden and Patparganj village via all the camps inside Khokha track, then the water pressure will be fine and the quality will also be good," he added. (ANI)

