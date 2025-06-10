Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and LG Vinai Kumar Saxena at the inauguration of the redeveloped Sadbhavana Park in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena jointly inaugurated the redeveloped Sadbhavana Park in the national capital on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Delhi CM Gupta announced that instead of 20 committees, a single centralised committee will oversee Yamuna cleaning. The new committee will include officials from the Centre, the Delhi Government, the MCD, and related departments. Additionally, a drone survey will be conducted on the drains flowing into the Yamuna. Forty new sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be built, and pollution will be monitored at 67 locations along the river.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

On Monday, Chief Minister Gupta held a 'Jansunvai' and interacted with citizens in Shalimar Bagh. The Chief Minister heard people's problems and instructed the officers to resolve them.

She shared a social media post with glimpses from the event, where she could be seen interacting with citizens of Shalimar Bagh.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

CM Gupta said in an X post, "Today, I had a direct conversation with the people of Delhi through Jansunvai. I listened to their views, assimilated their suggestions and instructed the officers on the spot to solve the problems."

Emphasising the strength of public opinion, she added that people's voice determines the direction of policies.

"The trust of the people is our real strength. Their voice determines the direction of our policies. The Delhi government is vigilant, sensitive and fully committed to every public issue," the X post read.

In another social media post regarding the Jansunvai, she wrote, "The real power of public service is direct communication with the public. Today, during the public hearing, I talked to citizens face-to-face and listened to their views with full sensitivity. Every complaint, every suggestion is not just information for the government - it is a responsibility. Instructions were given to the officials on the spot regarding solution of the problems. Our resolve is clear - to meet people's expectations and strengthen their trust."

Meanwhile, she also attended the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' event in New Delhi. She asserted that the government has set up a target of planting more than 70 lakh trees in the present season.

While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM expressed her happiness and stated that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. Rekha Gupta informed that the government has requested every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our "Mother Nature and Earth" to make Delhi greener. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)