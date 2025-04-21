New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday inaugurated the Sankalp Girls Hostel at Sankalp Bhawan in n Dhirpur, Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency.

At the inauguration, the CM said that education was an important most ladder for progress in the country, further stating that the hostel would allow daughters from all over the county stay and prepare for civil services.

Speaking to the media, the CM said "Education is the most important ladder for the progress of the country... The way this hostel has been inaugurated today, through Sankalp for civil services, daughters from all over the country can come and stay here and prepare for civil services. This is a very big facility..."

Earlier on April 20, the CM flagged off 1,111 water tanks for the Jal Board and said that people would be able to monitor the location of the GPS-enabled tankers with the help of the tanker application.

Hitting out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, Gupta said there was a "leakage" in the entire system in the name of the tanker mafia. She stated that the whereabouts of the water tanks were unknown earlier. However, she added that the routes undertaken by the tankers could be monitored since they have GPS installed.

"In the previous government, there was a leakage in the entire system in the name of tanker mafias. There was corruption. Water was sent to the common people, but no one knew where it went. The new government of Delhi is dedicated to providing clean water. Today, 1,111 tankers are being sent, they are GPS-enabled so that they can be tracked. The routes of every tanker can be recorded. People will be able to monitor the location with the help of the tanker app," Gupta told reporters here. (ANI)

