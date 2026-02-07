New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): With the objective of implementing comprehensive reforms in the urban transport system of the national capital, the Delhi Government, under the decisive leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated the process of drafting a comprehensive Bill for the establishment of the Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA) and a dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund (DUTF).

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the proposed legislation aims to bring Delhi's currently fragmented transport landscape under an integrated, coherent, and coordinated planning and governance framework to develop a modern, efficient, citizen-centric, and environmentally sustainable transport system for the capital. This initiative marks a milestone in institutional reform within Delhi's urban transport governance.

To ensure a prompt and inclusive draft of the proposed law, the Chief Minister has constituted a high-level Task Force chaired by the Chief Secretary. The Task Force has been directed to prepare and submit the draft Bill within a stipulated timeframe, reflecting the government's commitment and urgency toward reform.

This decision aligns with the long-standing demands of urban planners, transport experts, and civic stakeholders who have emphasised the need for an effective unified authority for planning, investment, and operation among various transport agencies. Considering Delhi's rapid urbanisation, growing population, and the continuous pressure of increasing vehicles, the Chief Minister clarified that systemic and structural solutions are now required instead of scattered measures, the CMO stated.

The Task Force includes senior officials from key departments, including Transport, Urban Development, Finance, Planning, Public Works, and the Delhi Police. Additionally, representatives from major civic and transport institutions such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), and Indian Railways have been included. For a balanced integration of global best practices and local requirements, the Chief Minister has also suggested co-opting eminent urban transport experts.

Explaining the background of this initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that Delhi's transport agencies have historically operated in silos, leading to a lack of coordination in route planning, infrastructure development, and service delivery.

She stated that DUMTA will establish coordination across Delhi's entire urban mobility system and that by bringing all modes of transport--such as Metro, buses, regional rail, railways, and feeder services--under an integrated planning jurisdiction, the government will ensure that transport solutions are efficient, inclusive, and citizen-centric, according to the CMO.

The Chief Minister added that DUMTA will play a crucial role in strengthening public transport, improving last-mile connectivity, and reducing dependence on private vehicles, thereby alleviating road congestion. She underscored that this initiative is a vital part of the government's long-term strategy to combat air pollution. Since vehicular emission is a major local source of pollution, the expansion of a well-organised and reliable public transport network is essential for achieving environmental goals.

The Chief Minister further noted that the government is working simultaneously on short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions to tackle pollution, an issue that became more severe in previous years due to a lack of structural reforms. She emphasised that the establishment of DUMTA will be one of the most significant long-term interventions to reduce private vehicle dependency and provide clean, safe, and efficient mobility to every citizen of Delhi.

The CMO further noted that under the National Urban Transport Policy, the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) is envisioned for large cities to ensure strategic planning and coordinated implementation of urban transport. The growing population, pollution, road pressure, and the increasing need for streamlined public transport in Delhi NCR make the establishment of DUMTA absolutely necessary.

The concept of DUMTA is in line with the UMTA framework proposed under the National Urban Transport Policy 2006. In this model, the unified transport authority is envisioned as a nodal body that brings transport operators, municipal bodies, traffic police, and road infrastructure agencies into one institutional framework.

For Delhi, the proposed DUMTA is expected to oversee strategic mobility planning, the integration of Metro, bus, regional rail, and feeder services, inter-agency coordination, resolution of jurisdictional overlaps, and the overall improvement of public transport efficiency. It will facilitate an integrated ticketing system, effective feeder connectivity, and coordinated implementation of transport projects.

This initiative signals a major institutional shift in urban transport governance in Delhi. DUMTA and the accompanying DUTF will serve as a dedicated financial mechanism enabling integrated urban mobility planning suited to the city's long-term and growing transport needs. According to the government notification, the Task Force will submit its recommendations within three weeks, after which the process of finalising the Bill through the legislative process will commence. The expected benefits of DUMTA include enabling integrated planning and management of urban transport, effective integration of multi-modal transport services, promotion of rational and transparent fare structures, and encouragement of research, policy studies, and public awareness, as per the CMO.

DUMTA will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan, preparing transport investment programs, ensuring effective coordination between various transport agencies in Delhi and NCR, and managing the Delhi Urban Transport Fund. The Task Force is tasked with finalising the structure of DUMTA, conducting stakeholder consultations, assisting in the enactment of the DUMTA Bill, organising board meetings to determine DUMTA's vision, mission, and goals, and all other necessary actions for the operationalisation of DUMTA in Delhi. (ANI)

