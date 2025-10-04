New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the Yamuna river in Lakshmi Nagar, Delhi ahead of the Chhath Puja festival.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta told ANI, "Chhath puja will be celebrated on Yamuna Ghats and we are fully committed to ensuring that this year, Delhities will have the opportunity to celebrate this beautiful and historic Chhath festival".

"We will set up Chhath Ghats from Palla to the last corner of Okhla, nearby densely population area of Yamuna river", she added.

She also said that, Government will construct around 1000 chhath ghat points for celebrations and Delhi government is responsible for cleanliness and all arrangements of this festival.

"Due to the chhath the Yamuna will never be dirty, it is a pious festival of cleanliness and it connects people with nature. Our government is ready to tackle any kind of problem during chhath puja," she added.

On Monday Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the national capital will witness a grand Chhath Puja this year and arrangements will be done at banks on both sides of the Yamuna river. She said focus will be given on cleanliness of the ghats.

"To ensure that the Chhath Puja festival is historic, this year, we will make a detailed plan and preparations for it. Arrangements for the Chhath puja will be done at banks on both sides of the river. Focus will be laid on cleanliness at the ghats.

Earlier, during his Mann Ki Baat address PM Modi said that Delhi will witness a grand Chhath Puja this year. The PM said that the Government of India is working to get the Chhath Mahaparva added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

"I am very happy to inform you that the Government of India is also engaged in a major endeavour connected with Chhath Puja. The Government of India is striving to include the Chhath Mahaparva in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. When Chhath Puja is included in the UNESCO list, people in every corner of the world will be able to experience its grandeur and divinity," PM Modi said.

"Our festivals keep India's culture alive. Chhath Puja is a sacred festival that comes after Diwali. This grand festival, dedicated to the Sun God, is very special. In it, we offer prayers to the setting sun and worship it. Chhath is not only celebrated in different parts of the country, but its splendour is also seen across the world. Today, it is becoming a global festival," he added. (ANI)

