New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid Rajnagar flyover on the Ring Road in south Delhi as the over bridge underwent for repairs Thursday.

Rajnagar flyover connects areas like Safdarjung Enclave and Sarojini Nagar on the Ring Road.

The traffic police issued an advisory on diversions put in place due to the ongoing repair work on the flyover, asking commuters to take alternative routes.

According to the advisory, the repair work of expansion joints of Rajnagar flyover, on Ring Road (carriageway from AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan) started on Thursday and will continue for the next 20 days.

As a result, traffic will ply on only half of the carriageway of the flyover.

“The traffic will ply at grade (underneath the flyover) along flyover, as usual. During the repair work, the traffic on the carriageway from AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan will remain affected. LGVs (Large Goods Vehicles), Buses will be diverted onto the at grade road along the flyover,” the traffic police said in a tweet.

The repair work is being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The repair work of expansion joints of the other carriageway (Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS) of the flyover, on Ring Road has already been completed.

