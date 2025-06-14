New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A court here has acquitted two men in a 2018 attempt to murder case, saying the prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali was hearing the case against Monu and Abhishek against whom an FIR was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act.

According to the prosecution, both accused on April 16, 2018 fired gunshots on three persons -- Mohammed Shafique, Mohammed Rashid and Firoz -- thereby causing grievous injuries to them.

The prosecution alleged that Abhishek was found in possession of a country-made pistol and a live cartridge, while accused Monu possessed a country-made pistol and two live cartridges and one button-actuated knife, which they used in the said crime.

In an order dated June 3, the court said that the injured and eyewitnesses, including complainant Shafique, did not support the prosecution's case regarding identifying the accused persons.

"Nothing incriminating has come on record against the accused persons. In such circumstances, the accused persons are entitled to the benefit of doubt which ultimately leads to their acquittal," the court said.

