New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): A Delhi court dismissed a plea seeking to produce two accused Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi, arrested in connection with the last years northeast Delhi violence case, before it in "handcuffs" and sought explanation for moving such application.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav was hearing two applications, both filed by Incharge, Lock-Up, Karkardooma District Courts, Delhi, seeking to produce Khalid and Saifi in handcuffs. The lock-up in charge said that they are high-risk prisoners. The court noted that these applications are claimed to have been filed after a decision was taken in the matter by the so-called senior police officer(s) of Delhi Police to move such applications before this court.

The court has asked a report from DCP (Special Cell), who is dealing with the investigation of the case, to communicate the reasons for moving such application before it. The court also said that a report be also called from Superintendent Jail concerned on these applications.

"The instant applications are completely bereft of the reason(s), prompting the senior police officer(s) to take a decision to move such application(s). For want of material/reason(s) in respect of the applications in question, this Court is at a loss to consider the grant of prayer(s) in these applications," the court said.

The court noted that both of the accused are granted bail in this matter pertaining to violence in Khajuri Khas area.

"It is a matter of record that both the applicants have already been admitted on bail in case FIR No.101/2020, PS Khajuri Khas by this court and the other matter being case FIR No.59/2020, PS Crime Branch is not pending before this court. It is presumed that the bail order(s) of applicants (passed in case FIR No.101/2020, PS Khajuri Khas) are in the knowledge of senior police officer(s) of Delhi Police, " the court recorded in its order.

Both of them are facing charges in various cases pertaining to northeast Delhi violence matters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)