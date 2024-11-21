New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A court here has directed the attachment of Bikaner House, which is owned by Nokha municipal council in Rajasthan, after it failed to pay arbitral award of Rs 50.31 lakh to a company.

District Judge Vidya Prakash passed the order, noting that the 2020 arbitral award in favour of Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited has attained finality after an appeal preferred by the Nagar Palika was dismissed earlier this year.

In an order passed on September 18, the judge had noted the non-compliance of the court's directions.

"Keeping in view the fact that the Judgement Debtor (JD) had failed to comply with the direction for furnishing affidavit of their assets despite grant of repeated opportunities, the court, while agreeing with the submissions made on behalf of Decree Holder (DH), finds it a fit case for issuance of warrants of attachment against immovable property of JD namely Bikaner House, New Delhi," the judge said.

The court passed the order on an application seeking enforcement of the arbitral award passed by arbitral tribunal on January 21, 2020.

The court restrained the Nagar Palika of Nokha from transferring or charging the property by sale, gift or otherwise, the judge said.

The court has directed the representative of the Nokha Nagar Palika to appear before the court on November 29, the next date of hearing.

