New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Court of Additional Sessions Judge in Saket court has ruled that there is "no stigma" attached to the reputation of the former Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Rajendra Kumar Pachauri as the prosecution "could not prove" the allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

The court was hearing an application filed by his son seeking leave to continue the revision petition filed by Pachauri in his lifetime.

His lawyer Ashish Dixit argued that allegations made in the complaint have caused stigma on the impeccable reputation of his late father and have caused irreparable loss to the family.

The court, in an order passed on Monday, held that the prosecution was not able to prove the allegations against Pachauri, "Hence there can be no stigma against him."

The Court accordingly did not allow the application as there was no prejudice and stigma caused to the late Dr RK Pachauri and his family.

Earlier in 2018, a trial court had framed charges against environmentalist and former The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) director RK Pachauri in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case.

The charges were framed under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (Sexual Harassment) and section 509 (words used to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and discharged Dr Pachauri as no material was present for charges pressed by prosecution under Section 354 B, 354D, 506 and 341 IPC.

After a court order on framing of charges, the complainant had also issued a press statement and said that the truth will triumph.

"Spoken with my lawyers and understood all aspects, especially with regards to challenging for the inclusion of the three charges. Finally, the trial is committed. I have made complete arrangements to be available during the time as asked by the court. The truth will triumph," the statement of the complainant said. (ANI)

