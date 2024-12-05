New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch based on a specific intelligence input received, apprehended two people from the Chanakya Place area of Uttam Nagar and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, a press release said on Thursday.

According to the release, the accused have been identified as Rakesh alias Jatti (48 years) and Akhil alias Maya (28 years).

"On December 4, acting on a credible tip-off received, the team swung into action and laid a planned trap in the Chanakya Palace area. The swift and coordinated efforts led to the arrest of the two criminals, namely Rakesh alias Jatti (48 years) and Akhil alias Maya (28 years). During the operation, the police recovered 3 country-made pistols, including a sophisticated pistol and 04 live cartridges. The recovered weapons and ammunition were intended for use in a planned crime plot, which was thwarted, the timely intervention of the Crime Branch team," the release said.

The release further mentioned that the accused Rakesh has a long history of violent crimes, including murder, robbery, extortion, and illegal possession of firearms. His first murder committed was as an act of revenge for the killing of his maternal uncle. Over the years, he was involved in eight heinous cases. Rakesh was on parole in a murder case registered at PS Raj Park in Delhi, but never returned to custody. He once ran a furniture shop in Mangol Puri but turned to crime for personal revenge and financial gain.

"Akhil is a known associate of the Neeraj Bawania Gang. He has been involved in 12 heinous cases, including murder, robbery, assault on public servants, and Arms Act violations. He is a former inmate of Tihar Jail and became a close associate of Neeraj Bawania and his gang members, during his time in prison. Akhil has several social media videos boasting about his gang affiliations, further establishing his links with the Neeraj Bawania Gang. He turned to crime early and has been involved in numerous gang-related offenses," the release added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Akhil was recently involved in a robbery case in the PS Raj Park area, where he and his associates robbed a businessman at gunpoint and stole his scooty. The duo had procured illegal weapons to settle personal scores and eliminate Akhil's rivals, with whom he has a longstanding enmity. The stolen scooty and recovered weapons were intended to be used in the execution of this murder plot.

The Crime Branch's efforts not only prevented this violent escalation but also disrupted a chain of illegal arms supply to gang members in the region. (ANI)

