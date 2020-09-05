New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The national capital is likely to receive light rain on Saturday, the weather department said.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

The city has recorded just traces of rainfall in the first five days of September.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, has recorded nil rainfall this month so far. Normally, the observatory records 28.8 mm precipitation during the period.

Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also reported a rainfall deficiency of 99 and 100 per cent, respectively, this month.

Overall, the city has recorded 555.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 552.6 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

