New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in the basement of the CBI building at the CGO complex in the Lodhi Road area on Friday.

While speaking to ANI, SK Dua, an officer of the fire service department, told ANI, "Due to a good ventilation system in the office, the fire is under control. There was a fire in the control panel room. The situation is under control."

Also Read | Nokia C01 Plus Budget Phone Launched in India; Prices, Features and Specifications.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All officers and staff in the building have been evacuated safely. No casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | India's Biggest Man-Made Forest To Come Up in Chhattisgarh's Nandini on Unproductive Barren Land and Abandoned Mining Belt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)