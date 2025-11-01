New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Fire Department received information about a fire that broke out in a house located in Subhash Nagar here, during the early hours of Saturday.

The call was received at 7:51 AM. The fire had erupted in four to five metres of wiring inside the house. The Fire Department reached the spot to take control of the situation. The fire was controlled with the help of two fire tenders. No casualties were reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

