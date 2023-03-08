New Delhi, March 8: Foreign nationals participated in the Holi celebrations at Paharganj in Delhi along with the locals in the area. "This makes me smile, the colours, sharing sweets, and everything about this festival is beautiful. I haven't seen something like this before. And I loved it here", said one of the tourists from Japan who was enjoying the celebrations.

Another foreign national from Japan who has been living in India for the past five years said that he fell in love with the festivals and people here. So he chose to stay and not go back. "People have been so good to me, loving, celebrations of all kinds happen here", he added. Holi 2023 Celebrations in India: From 'Phoolon Ki Holi' in Vrindavan to 'Lathmar Holi' in Barsana; 5 Famous Places That You Should Visit During the Festival.

Watch Video: Foreign Nationals Join Locals in Paharganj for Holi Celebrations

One of them hailed from Thailand, talking to ANI, he said, "The idea of a festival of colours is amusing. I heard about it and wanted to experience it myself. It's perfect here and we cannot see this kind of celebration anywhere else." Holi 2023: 'Lathmar Holi' Celebrations Begin in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura (Watch Video).

"People hug, treat each other with sweets, and apply colours on each other. Where else does this happen? I'm so happy", he said.

In several events across the country, people celebrated the festival of Holi by singing, dancing and applying Gulal on each other. The festival is celebrated all over the country with zeal. On this day, people celebrate the victory of good over evil and officially welcome the spring season.

