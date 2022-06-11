New Delhi, June 11 (PTI) The Delhi Government has not only made the infrastructure of its schools world-class but also made them the centre of quality education, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said on Saturday.

Recalling her visits to Delhi government schools in 2015, Atishi said then the schools neither had desks for children nor clean toilets which impacted students' self-confidence.

At an event where the Kalkaji MLA was honoured with the 'Career Change-Maker of the Decade' award, she said, "Today many cities of the world want to adopt Delhi's education model, whereas there was a time when no parent wanted to send their children to these government schools."

"The Delhi Government has not only made the infrastructure of its schools world-class but also made them the centre of quality education. Today, parents across the capital have full faith in Delhi's education model and send their children to government schools with pride," she said at the CareerGuide's Career Summit.

Atishi is the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education.

In a statement, the Delhi government said, she played a pivotal role in the city's education revolution and was given this award for her commendable contribution and her role in improving Delhi's government schools.

