New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Delhi government has successfully revived two lakes in Burari using natural and cost-effective methods which will augment the water supply and also recharge groundwater in the area, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inspected the lakes in Satya Vihar and Lakshmi Vihar Extension and directed officials to develop them as safe open spaces, it said.

The lake in Satya Vihar spans over 13,371 square meters. Earlier, local people would use it as a solid waste dumping site and the polluted water from the surrounding drains would fall into the lake.

The Delhi government has revived this water body through a constructed wetland system, the statement said.

The Burai Lake in Lakshmi Vihar Extension is spread over 6500 square meters. Floating rafters are being used here to treat the polluted water, it added.

Under the "city of lakes" project, launched in December 2018, the government had announced that it will revive water bodies and lakes in Delhi.

In the first phase of the project, 250 water bodies and 23 lakes are being taken up by the government.

