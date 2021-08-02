New Delhi, August 2: The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed a woman who was 22 weeks pregnant to undergo medical termination as the fetus was suffering from serious abnormalities. Justice Rekha Palli's direction came while considering the report of the medical board of AIIMS, which agreed with the submission of the petitioner.

"The petitioner (woman) is allowed to terminate the pregnancy, " the court said. The court was hearing a petition filed by the 32-year-old petitioner, who has completed twenty-two weeks of the gestation period, seeking permission to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy.

The petitioner's advocate Sneha Mukherjee said that as per the ultrasound and sonography report and the opinion of her treating doctor at Lady Hardinge Hospital, it emerges that her fetus is suffering from various defects and abnormalities and therefore, the continuation of the pregnancy to its full term not only carries a substantial risk of the serious physical handicap but also a high chance of morbidity in the fetus.

Earlier, the court has directed to expeditiously constitute a medical board of doctors to examine the petitioner's issue.

