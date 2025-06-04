New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo after a woman was served with a demolition notice by the DDA which claimed illegal construction.

The court was hearing a plea of one Ishrat Jahan, who has been residing in Batla House area for the last 25 years.

A demolition notice was affixed on her building on May 26, giving her 15 days for compliance.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar was informed by the counsel for Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that they would place on record the survey report and the proposed action on the basis of demarcation report relating to Batla House area including the petitioner's property.

The court, however, ordered a status quo and posted the hearing on July 10.

The DDA counsel argued that a demarcation report ought to be asked from the office of district magistrate with respect to properties for demolition ordered by the Supreme Court's May 7, 2025 order.

The Delhi government counsel then assured to file the demarcation report within three weeks.

Advocate Fahad Khan, representing the woman, said they were challenging the demolition notice which was issued pursuant to a Supreme Court order of May 7 directing demolition of alleged illegal construction which was not covered under the PM-UDAY Scheme.

"However, the petitioner's property is located on...and is squarely covered under the PM-UDAY Scheme. In fact, a survey was conducted by the DDA confirming the same, but the report has not been disclosed and remains with the DDA," he contended.

The DDA arbitrarily included the petitioner's property among those marked for demolition, the counsel added.

The authority, however, argued that the petitioner's property was not covered under the scheme, which entails granting ownership rights to property of those living in unauthorised colonies.

In its May 7 order, the top court said, "Direct DDA to take action of demolition in accordance with law in respect of the unauthorised structures of area of 2 bigha 10 biswa."

