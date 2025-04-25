New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday granted two days police custody of CBI's prosecutor Anil Tanwar and two others arrested by the probe agency in a corruption case.

On April 15, the Rouse Avenue court had declined the custodial remand. All three were sent into judicial custody. The CBI had challenged the order before the High Court.

Also Read | Shivpuri: Unidentified Heavy Metallic Object From Sky Falls on House in Madhya Pradesh, Police Summons Airforce Experts (Watch Video).

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted two days custody of Anil Kumar Tanwar, Avnish Kumar and Jyotimon Dethan to the CBI. These accused to be produced before the CBI court on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought a 10-day Custodial remand of three accused.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q4 Profit: Reliance Retail Venture Limited Reports 29% Rise in Net Profit to INR 3,545 Crore; FY25 Gross Revenue Hits INR 3.30 Lakh Crore.

Advocate Harsh Sharma, along with Lakshay Parashar, appeared for Anil Kumar Tanwar. They opposed the petition moved by the CBI.

Special CBI judge Mukesh Kumar had refused to grant police custody of Anil Tanwar, Avnish Kumar and Jyotimon Dethan after hearing the contention and rival contention of the lawyers.

"In view of the above discussion and taking into consideration facts and circumstances, the prayer of the investigating agency seeking police custody is declined," the Special Judge ordered on April 15.

All three accused persons were remanded to judicial custody till April 29.

The CBI moved a petition before the high court and sought a direction to set aside the order passed by the special CBI judge.

The agency submitted that the Special Judge failed to appreciate that police custody of the respondents is imperative to facilitate an effective and meaningful investigation. The order dated April 15, 2025, is unjust, perverse, and contrary to settled principles of law, and therefore deserves to be set aside in the interest of justice.

CBI also submitted that the trial court further failed to appreciate the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, which prima facie point towards a large-scale conspiracy spanning multiple departments, agencies, and institutions. These circumstances warrant the custodial interrogation of respondents for a thorough investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)