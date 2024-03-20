New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on the plea of a man seeking anticipatory bail in a case of cheating of Rs 13.5 crores from an NRI woman. NBWs have already issued against the accused. Accused is a branch sales Manager with a private sector Bank.

Justice Amit Mahajan issued notice to Delhi police on the plea of Vipin Kumar Mishra and sought reply. The matter has been listed on April 26.

Advocate Prabhav Ralli, counsel for complainant challenged the maintainability as the NBW has already been issued.

Mishra's anticipatory bail plea has already been dismissed by the trial court on March 13.

Delhi police EOW has registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust. One accused namely Varun Vashishta has been arrested and is in judicial custody after police interrogation.

While seeking custody of Vashista, it was submitted by police that Police Custody remand is required for recovery of misappropriated amount, confront with beneficiaries and to apprehend the co-accused Vipin Mishra.

While dismissing the bail plea, the trial court had said, "Considering the fact that the present accused has evaded the investigation and is still absconding and his NBWs havebeen issued by the concerned Court, this Court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to accused Vipin Kumar Mishra and hence, the same stands dismissed."

An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Shveta Sharma who alleged that accused Varun had lured her to invest her money in FDs for high returns, however, they turned out to be fake FDs and complainant was being cheated with an amount of Rs. 13.5 Crores.

Delhi police on February 26, 2024 registered an FIR against eight people including Varun and two women under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC. (ANI)

