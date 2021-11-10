New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and others on a petition filed by Boxer Arundhati Choudhary seeking to represent the country in the 70kg weight division at the Women's World Chamonpiships in Istanbul.

The BFI told the High Court that they have named Boxer Arundhati Choudhary as reserved boxer category in the 70kg weight division at the Women's World Championships

Boxing Federation of India had already picked Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain to represent the country in the 70kg weight division at the Women's World Championships.

Justice Rekha Palli asked BFI, Sports Authority of India and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on November 22.

The Court, however, said that it is not inclined to pass any interim order and refused to grant any stay on the BFI decision.

The Court also observed that the country performed better in the Olympics and brought more medals home and said that the country can further do better performance if the sportspersons are not disgruntled.

Justice Palli said that if the players are disgruntled, what are they going to do for the country.

The Court was hearing Boxer Arundhati Choudhary, who was represented through advocate Vijay Mishra. Choudhary had clinched the title in the 70kg category in the National Championships held in Hisar last month. (ANI)

