Lucknow/Prayagraj (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) Lawyers of Allahabad High Court Bar Association will stage an indefinite strike from March 25 onwards following Justice Yashwant Varma's proposed transfer to Allahabad High Court, a senior office bearer of the body said on Monday.

"Lawyers of the High Court Bar Association, Allahabad will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday following Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court," bar body president Anil Tiwari told PTI.

He add, "We are sending a request to the Bar Associations in Lucknow in this regard."

The strike call came after the Supreme Court collegium on Monday confirmed its decision to recommend the transfer of Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma, facing an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his official residence and from whom judicial work was withdrawn, to his parent Allahabad High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)