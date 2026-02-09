New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on a petition filed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) challenging an order directing an investigation into alleged violations of the Competition Act.

The probe was initiated following a complaint by Elite Pro Basketball Private Limited, which accused the federation of restricting players and stifling competition.

Also Read | Women Congress MPs Write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Reject 'Baseless' Allegations of Obstructing PM Narendra Modi Inside Parliament.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the CCI and listed the matter for hearing on March 10. The court also said that BFI's interim request seeking a stay on the ongoing CCI proceedings would be considered on the next date of hearing.

Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for BFI, submitted that the CCI proceedings could have global ramifications. He argued that BFI, as the regulator of basketball in India, cannot be subjected to investigation for actions taken while discharging its regulatory functions.

Also Read | 'Hum Do, Hamare Do Darjan:' AIMIM UP President Shaukat Ali Sparks Controversy With New Slogan on Population in Moradabad (Watch Video).

According to the petition, BFI has challenged the CCI's order dated November 25, 2025, passed on a complaint by Elite Pro Basketball Private Limited, in which the competition watchdog directed its Director General to conduct an investigation after forming a prima facie view of violations under the Competition Act, 2002.

BFI contends that it is a recognised National Sports Federation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and acts as the statutory governing body for basketball in the country. It states that its responsibilities include organising national championships, appointing organising partners through competitive tender processes for leagues, and protecting the interests of players and stakeholders.

The federation further claims that the complainant had earlier expressed interest in organising a professional basketball league and was given an opportunity to participate in the tender process but failed to submit a bid or present a concrete roadmap. It alleges that the complaint before the CCI was filed with mala fide intent after the entity could not secure a role as an organising partner.

BFI also maintains that cautioning players against participating in unrecognised competitions is a regulatory and policy decision aimed at maintaining discipline and ensuring compliance with international norms, including those set by the International Basketball Federation. It argues that such actions cannot be termed anti-competitive.

The plea raises a jurisdictional objection as well, asserting that the CCI cannot scrutinise decisions taken by a statutory sports regulator while performing its regulatory duties. It relies on judicial precedents to argue that regulatory functions, even if they have incidental or indirect economic implications, fall outside the ambit of competition law.

The High Court will take up the matter again on March 10, when it will consider the CCI's response as well as BFI's request for interim relief. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)