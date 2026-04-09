New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has upheld the trial court's order declaring UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari a "Fugitive Economic Offender" (FEO) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna pronounced the order, dismissing Bhandari's appeal and affirming the findings of the trial court.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Assam Leads With 75.91% Turnout, Puducherry at 72.40% and Kerala Records 62.71% by 3 PM.

With this ruling, the High Court has effectively endorsed the earlier order passed by Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, which had declared Bhandari an FEO on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) application.

The ED had alleged that Bhandari deliberately evaded legal proceedings in India and possessed undisclosed foreign assets exceeding ₹100 crore.

Also Read | Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: 75.91% Turnout Recorded by 3 PM, Reflecting Massive Public Participation Across Constituencies.

The High Court had earlier reserved its judgment on Bhandari's plea after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Bhandari, had argued that once a person is declared a fugitive economic offender, they are deprived of legal remedies. He urged the court to stay the trial court's order, highlighting that it would lead to the immediate confiscation of Bhandari's properties.

Opposing the plea, ED's counsel Advocate Zoheb Hossain contended that no such relief could be granted merely on request.

He emphasised that the core objective of the FEO Act is to compel accused persons to return to India and face the law.

Bhandari's legal team had also relied on a UK High Court ruling that blocked his extradition to India, citing concerns over his safety in Tihar Jail. They argued that his stay in the UK is lawful and that the ED's case lacked jurisdiction and failed to meet the statutory threshold.

However, the ED maintained that the UK court's refusal to extradite Bhandari has no bearing on proceedings under Indian law. By dismissing the appeal, the Delhi High Court has now cleared the way for the enforcement of consequences under the FEO Act, including confiscation of Bhandari's properties in India and abroad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)