New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): A recent survey conducted by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) across all 70 constituencies of the National Capital has uncovered significant disparities in water supply, with some areas facing severe shortages while others receive more than their actual needs, prompting Water Minister Parvesh Verma to order immediate rationalisation to ensure equitable distribution.

The data shows that many parts of Delhi are struggling for every drop of water, while others receive a surplus. For instance, Karawal Nagar, with a population of 5 lakh, currently gets only 4.7 million gallons per day (MGD), translating to 42.73 litres per capita per day, against a demand of 25 MGD. Burari, with 9 lakh residents, receives 12.5 MGD (63.14 litres per capita), far below its demand of 45 MGD. Badli, home to 5.5 lakh people, gets 6.5 MGD, or 53.73 litres per capita, while its demand stands at 17 MGD.

"These disparities will be addressed by rationalising the water supply strictly based on population," said Minister Verma. "No politics over water will be entertained. The aim is to meet the water demand and ensure every household receives adequate supply, especially during this scorching heat."

To tackle the water crisis and curb illegal practices, the Delhi government introduced GPS-enabled water tankers on April 20. These tankers, monitored through an IT dashboard at DJB headquarters, aim to promote transparency and prevent water theft or leakages by enabling real-time tracking.

The government's efforts reflect a commitment to streamline water distribution and eliminate the tanker mafia, ensuring that Delhi's residents get reliable and fair access to water. (ANI)

