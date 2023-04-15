New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Three robbers looted a jewellery shop at gunpoint at Darshan Vihar, Burari area on Saturday, said police.

Police received information of a robbery incident at Jai Ambe Jewellers shop at Gali number 10, Darshan Vihar, Burari area. The team immediately rushed to the spot, said officials.

The incident took place around 5:20 PM, the robbers were carrying arms and came on the bike. They took 5-gram gold and around 100-gram silver, said the police.

An FIR has been lodged and the Police team is investigating the matter.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

