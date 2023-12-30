New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): As 2024 comes near, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday said he has formally started Samvad, an interactive dialogue series with Imams (clerics) and Aalims (scholars) from Mosques across the city.

He appealed to all residents of the national capital to engage with Samvaad.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on his official social media account, X, L-G wrote in a series of tweets, "As 2023 draws to an end, we formally started Samvaad@RajNiwas- an interactive dialogue series with Imams & Aalims from Mosques across the City."

"It has been my endeavour to open the hitherto enigmatic Raj Niwas to the people of Delhi," the post added.

L-G expressed hope that the "enriching" experience will get more "structured" and "result-oriented."

"It was an enriching experience meeting more than 50,000 people at Raj Niwas over the past 18 months. I hope that the interactive dialogue with people of Delhi- the City's main stakeholders, will get more structured & result-oriented, with this new branding," he said.

"I appeal to all residents of the Capital to engage with Samvaad@RajNiwas," the post added. (ANI)

