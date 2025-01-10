New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena has officially called for elections to elect members for the new Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, as per a notification issued by the Chief Electoral Officer. This move follows the recommendation by the Election Commission of India.

According to the notification, "In accordance with the provisions outlined in Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and sub-section (2) of the same section, the Lieutenant Governor has called upon all the Assembly constituencies within Delhi to conduct elections for the Legislative Assembly."

"The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is hereby pleased to call upon all the Assembly Constituencies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, to elect members to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in accordance with the provisions of the said Act and of the rules and orders made thereunder," the notification states.

This call to action sets the stage for a General Election, as required by law, to ensure that a new Legislative Assembly is formed. The election will be conducted in line with the established legal framework and the directions set forth by the Election Commission of India.

The dissolution of the current Assembly is expected to take place on February 23, 2025, unless dissolved earlier, paving the way for this critical electoral process in Delhi. Voters will soon head to the polls to elect new representatives for the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.

The last date of filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The final voter list published on January 6 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections recorded a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, showing a net increase of 1.09 per cent.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

