New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Tuesday paid homage at the historic Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib in the national capital on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur ji.

The LG offered prayers and participated in the langar alongside devotees, embodying the spirit of seva and equality central to Sikh tradition.

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In a post on X, the official handle of the Lok Niwas Sandhu remembered Guru Tegh Bahadur ji as the 'Hind Di Chadar', whose supreme sacrifice in defence of humanity, religious freedom, and justice continues to inspire generations.

"Humble tributes to the 'Hind Di Chadar', whose supreme sacrifice in defence of humanity, religious freedom, and justice continues to inspire generations," Sandhu said.

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Earlier, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, accompanied by Ramanand, Director of the Centre for Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), called on the LG at Lok Niwas.

Sandhu was recently appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on March 11, who took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

Sandhu was part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh L-G. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

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