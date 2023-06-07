New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly gaining insurance claims either by lodging fake cases of theft of vehicles or by destroying them, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Rajbir, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

He was arrested from Najafgarh. Nine such vehicles were identified for which the accused had filed false FIRs to get the insurance claim, police said.

According to police, secret information was received about the involvement of Rajbir, who was living in Najafgarh, in taking insurance claims either by lodging false FIRs of vehicles theft or by destroying the vehicles.

A trap was laid and Rajbir was nabbed from Prem Nagar, Najafgarh, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Rajbir disclosed that he used to purchase old vehicles with remaining life of around one year. He got these vehicles properly painted and then got them insured for higher value of around Rs 4 to 5 lakh, Yadav said.

Thereafter, he either got registered false FIR of vehicle theft or destroy it and get the claim from insurance company. By this modus operandi, he had received claims of about 10 cars, police said.

Earlier, he used to purchase old vehicles and give them to cab aggregators on rental basis. He was earning well and with passage of time, he developed good knowledge of the sector, police said, adding he was causing losses to insurance companies using fraudulent ways.

