New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife and later misleading investigators by cooking up a false story, police said on Wednesday.

Vikas killed his wife Priyanka as she had objected to his extramarital relationship with one of his sisters-in-law, they said.

The couple also had differences over issues related to taking care of their newborn, they said.

On Tuesday, Vikas had an argument with his wife, and in the night, he stabbed her to death with a knife, police said.

After killing her, Vikas made an acquaintance of his call the police control room (PCR). He stated that a thief entered his house in south Delhi's Ranhola area and killed his wife, they said.

On reaching the spot, police found stab injuries to the woman's neck. Her body was on a bed, police said.

They said a case of murder was registered. When Vikas was questioned, he initially said a thief had entered the house and escaped from one of the upper floors after killing his wife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

"During the course of investigation, it was revealed that at that time Priyanka and Vikas were sleeping in the same room with their newborn. The version narrated by Vikas was, however, not found to be convincing. The spot was carefully examined, which revealed that neither the main gate nor the other doors of the house were tampered from outside," he said.

When Vikas was questioned about minor injuries on his body, he could not give any satisfactory explanation and after sustained interrogation, Vikas revealed that he had killed his wife as she used to frequently object to his extramarital affair, Singh said.

He also had differences with his wife over taking care of the baby, the officer said.

"On Tuesday, Vikas had an argument with his wife and to teach her a lesson, he bought a cutter knife blade and stabbed her during the night. Thereafter, in order to save himself, he cooked up a false story and got a person known to him make a PCR call that some thief entered his house and murdered his wife," the DCP said.

Vikas, who previously worked as a cab driver, was not found involved in any other case, police said, adding the knife was recovered on his instance.

