New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor's decision to permit the nominated members to vote.

The plea was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who agreed to list the matter tomorrow.

On Monday, the high-octane political drama unfolded inside the Delhi Civic Centre as the House met for a third time this month to elect the mayor, only to be deferred till the next date due to a ruckus over the nominated members being permitted to vote.

The House, which was first summoned on January 6 and then on January 25, had ended without a result due to unprecedented scenes emerging after the nominated members were allowed the right to vote for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and chairpersons of various standing committees.

The Civic Centre summoned for the third time on Monday to elect the mayor, however, no voting could take place due to ruckus and sloganeering and hence the stalemate continued.

The House proceedings began at the Delhi Civic Centre after Presiding officer Satya Sharma arrived and announced that aldermen- nominated members- will be allowed to vote in the process of electing the mayor. However, the House was adjourned after the Aam Aadmi Party members objected to it.

Soon after the House was resumed, the BJP members could be seen sloganeering while also accusing the AAP of attempting to poach its councillors. The House was adjourned owing to the uproar, thus failing to elect the Mayor.

Earlier AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved to the Supreme Court but later on February 3, she withdrew her plea.

Oberoi in her plea had sought directions for the elections to take place in a time-bound manner and to ensure that the nominated members are not allowed to vote. (ANI)

