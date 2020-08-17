New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Delhi Metro on Monday commenced the casting work of U-girders which would be installed on 4.2-km elevated section of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor under its Phase-IV project, officials said.

This stretch includes construction of four elevated stations, namely, Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G, on the 22 km-long corridor.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today commenced the casting work of U-girders which would be installed on 4.2-km elevated section of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor under Phase-IV," the DMRC said in a statement on Monday.

This portion also includes construction of a "six-lane elevated flyover (double deck system)" from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar and one underpass at Saket-G, it said.

After construction of this section, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road will become signal-free from Sangam Vihar to Saket. A ramp will facilitate seamless traffic movement from Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to M B Road, and an underpass will facilitate smooth movement of traffic from M B Road towards the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, officials said.

The casting work is being done at the casting yard for this section, located at Pushp Vihar. With this, the construction work on all three priority corridors of Phase-IV has gained pace despite severe crunch of workforce due to the ongoing pandemic and various other lockdown-related constraints, the statement said.

These U-girders, 28 m in length, will be subsequently installed on this corridor.

On the R K Ashram-Janakpuri West metro corridor also, 28 m-long U-girders are being installed. On the Noida-Greater Noida section, 27 m-long U-girders have been installed, the DMRC said.

U-girders are pre-cast, pre-tensioned, U-shaped girders on which track laying can be done immediately. These girders are readied in casting yards and brought to the sites.

Metro projects across the world extensively use this technology in their construction nowadays, which saves time in construction besides ensuring better quality. After casting, these girders are brought to the site and launched with the help of high capacity cranes or launchers, officials said.

The casting work of these U-girders requires meticulous precision and planning. Absolute care has to be taken regarding the maintenance of all measurements and technical parameters during the casting process.

At the casting yard in Pushp Vihar, four U-girder casting beds have been set up. A dedicated quality control laboratory has also been set up to monitor all quality-related parameters, officials said.

The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor will come up with 15 stations. Despite issues such as unavailability of adequate labour force, the DMRC is moving ahead with the construction work of all the three corridors approved so far as part of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV, the statement said.

Under this phase, 61.679-km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational lines of the Delhi Metro.

