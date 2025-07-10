New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): In the aftermath of the earthquake, Delhi Metro trains were stopped for 2-3 minutes as a precautionary measure, in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Speaking to ANI, a passenger, Arshad, said, "The train stopped around 9.04-9.05 am. We didn't feel (the tremor)."

Meanwhile, people across the Delhi-NCR shared their experience, saying that they felt like someone was shaking the floor vigorously.

A man in Gurugram, Haryana, said, "We were sitting here and having tea when I suddenly felt strong earthquakes. I told everyone to rush out of the building. Everyone rushed out..."

Another person in Gurugram said, "...For a few seconds, it felt that the ground shook vigorously. All of us rushed out..."

Similar reactions also surfaced from the locals of Ghaziabad.

A shopkeeper in Ghaziabad said, "The tremors felt quite strong...I was at a shop when it hit, it felt as if someone was shaking the shop..."

Another local said, "...I had woken up just at the time when there was a jolt. I was scared. There was another earthquake just a few days ago. Delhi-NCR experiences earthquakes quite often. So, we should be mindful of safety and precautions..."

A resident of Delhi said, "I felt the tremors...It was a little scary. We should be mindful of safety when this happens..."

Earlier in the morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Jhajjhar district in Haryana, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and adjoining areas.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS wrote on X.

On February 17, a smiliar earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long: 77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9 km E of New Delhi," NCS posted on X.

Delhi is classified as Seismic Zone IV, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. This zone is categorised as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity. (ANI)

