New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma chaired a meeting with the Delhi Jal Board officials and MLAs to discuss the steps that needed to be taken ahead of the rising hot summer season.

One of the issued discussed was the appointments of nodal officers in every department to solve the water problem in every assembly so that coordination can be established between the MLAs and the officers.

Parvesh Verma spoke about the Delhi Government's summer action plan and stated that there will be many tankers needed in Delhi so that there is no scarcity of water in this summer season. He added that the Delhi water system had deteriorated, and the government is structuring it and improving it so that water is equally available for everyone. Verma stated that the government's priority is to stop the water crisis, which happens every year.

"Wherever we see a greater need for water tankers, we will increase the number of tankers... Delhi's water management system had deteriorated... We are improving it structurally and making water available to everyone equally... Water leakage is also being eliminated... Many steps are being taken. If the governments before us had taken these steps, perhaps our situation would have been better today. Our effort will be to stop the water crisis that happens every year ...", Parvesh Verma said to reporters on Friday.

While the Delhi Government is working on its summer action plan, they have also been monitoring the situations of various drains so that waterlogging can be prevented in the monsoon season.

On March 16, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with minister Parvesh Verma and LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, monitored the Barapullah, Kushak, and Sunehri Pullah in the national capital and issued strict instructions to officials to complete the desilting work on time before the monsoon. (ANI)

