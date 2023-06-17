New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

The Culture Ministry said on Friday that it had been decided to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society.

This project was approved by Executive Council, NMML in its 162nd meeting held in November 2016. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21 last year.

During the inauguration, despite having received an invitation from the government, no member of the Nehru-Gandhi family was present for the function. Three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have served as Prime Ministers of the country.

The Culture Ministry release said that the Museum is a seamless blend which begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, "now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru".

"Housed in a new building the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured all-round progress of the country. It recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory," the release said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday slammed Congress over its remarks on the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library as Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society and said that its inability to accept that there are leaders beyond "one dynasty" is a classic example of "political indigestion".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Centre and said that the move shows the "cheap mentality and dictatorial attitude" of the BJP and RSS.

"Classic example of political indigestion- the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realise this," Nadda tweeted.

In a series of tweets Nadda further said, "In PM Sangrahalaya, every PM has got respect. The section relating to Pandit Nehru hasn't been altered."

"On the contrary, its prestige has been enhanced. For a party which ruled India for over 50 years, their pettiness is really tragic. It's also the reason people are rejecting them," he further said.

BJP president further alleged that Congress's aim and only contribution is to erase the legacies of all previous PMs.

"Congress's approach to this issue is ironical considering their party's only contribution is to erase the legacies of all previous PMs to ensure that only the legacy of one family survives," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)

