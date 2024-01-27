New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested one person for allegedly killing the son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Abhishek.

As per Delhi Police, the son of the ACP was allegedly murdered by two of his friends on January 23.

The accused pushed the deceased into the Munak Canal in Haryana. The body is yet to be recovered, the police added.

Giving further details, the police said that accused Abhishek was arrested from Narela and a search operation to nab the other accused named Vikas is underway.

An FIR has also been registered in the matter under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), the police added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)