New Delhi, January 15: In a viral video, a passenger was seen hitting the pilot of an Indigo flight while he was making announcement about delay in departure at Delhi airport on Sunday. According to official sources, the incident took place reportedly on Sunday. As per the airline sources, the male passenger assaulted Anup Kumar, the pilot of the Delhi-Goa Indigo flight (6E-2175) while the latter was making announcement about the delay in departure at around 1 pm.

The viral video purportedly shows agitated passenger running from the last row and hitting the pilot. "A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable !," a user posted on social media platform X. IndiGo Airlines Passenger Punches Pilot Announcing Flight Delay, Video Goes Viral.

The crew members were seen trying to calm the agitated passenger and urging others to stay buckled in. After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the aviation security agency has taken cognizance and initiated a probe into the same. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lodged a formal complaint against the passenger, and the process of filing a case is underway, the airline sources said. ‘Worst Flight Experience of Life’: Man Misses International Trip After IndiGo Flight Gets Delayed for Six Times in Seven Hours; Airline Provides Refund.

Passenger Punches IndiGo Pilot:

Passenger assaults an Indigo pilot for delay in takeoff 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jcgGK9OExi — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) January 15, 2024

Delhi police have assured appropriate action into the incident. We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action, a senior official with Airport police said. On Sunday, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport witnessed chaotic scenes as dozens of flights were delayed due to dense fog and bad weather conditions. This left hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport for several hours. As per officials, nearly a dozen flights to Delhi were diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions on Sunday.