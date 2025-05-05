New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): In a major crackdown against illegal immigration, Delhi Police have deported around 125 illegal Bangladeshis from south and southeast Delhi in last six months, Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern range, SK Jain said on Wednesday.

Joint CP SK Jain said that they also deported around 100 illegal immigrants from other countries.

Also Read | Leopard Sighting in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Man, Spotted Inside Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur; Rescue Operation Underway.

"I am happy to tell you that in last six months, Southern range, covering south and southeast districts, have arrested and deported about 125 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and around 100 illegal immigrants of other countries have also been deported," SK Jain said.

Noting threat to national security because of these immigrants, SK Jain said their role has been found in many criminal cases.

Also Read | Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

"These infiltrators threaten national security. Their role has been found in many criminal cases. From the security point of view, this campaign has been launched in Delhi to take the strictest action against illegal immigrants," he said.

He added that the Delhi police have also taken action against people sheltering these "infiltrators."

"Along with these infiltrators, legal action is also being taken against those who shelter them and make their documents," SK Jain said.

On Sunday, Delhi East District Police detained six Bangladeshi women residing in the capital city without valid documents.

Acting on secret information, a team of Mandawali Police Station apprehended one woman, whose interrogation led to the arrest of five others from the Paharganj area.

The arrested women have been identified as Mim Akhtar (23), Meena Begum (35), Sheikh Munni (36), Payal Sheikh (25), Sonia Akhtar (36), and Taniya Khan (34).

Deportation proceedings have been initiated against the women with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)