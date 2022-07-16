New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The police has arrested a 28-year-old man from Mullana in Haryana and seized illegal firearms from him, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Najafgarh here, they said, adding that he is a sharpshooter of the Ashok Pradhan-Neetu Dabodia gang and also supplied firearms to them.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Gets Life Term for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl for 5 Years in Bundi.

The police nabbed Gaurav from Mullana on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohit Meena said.

He provided illegal weapons used by another sharpshooter of Pradhan's gang named Rohit alias Lamba who was nabbed by the Crime Branch on July 7, police said.

Also Read | Bihar: 2 Children Injured & 4 Fell Unconcious After Bomb Blast at Govt School in Gaya.

On Pradhan's instructions, Gaurav provided weapons to Rohit to reorganise the gang and take revenge from the rival Neeraj Bawana gang, Meena said.

A sophisticated pistol along with two live cartridges and two single shot pistols along with two more cartridges were recovered from him. Gaurav has been involved in nine heinous cases, the DCP said.

On February 16, 2014, Gaurav along with associates Praveen Sharma and Jai Bhagwan robbed a person and killed him using sticks and rods when he tried to resist, police said.

On May 5 last year, Gaurav was granted parole in that case. He, however, jumped parole. On the instructions of Pradha, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, Gaurav and Rohit started looking for an opportunity to take revenge from Neeraj Bawana and were arranging logistics and gathering their gang members for it, police said.

During parole, Gaurav had fired at a furniture store owner in Najafgarh to extort money, they said.

Gaurav is a sharpshooter of Ashok Pradhan-Neetu Dabodia gang and he is an associate of gangster Rohit. He extorts protection money from businessmen in Najafgarh area, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)