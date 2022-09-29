New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a man and a juvenile--both alleged to be the shooters of the Gogi gang on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police, the joint team of Special Staff and Cyber Police Station North District arrested Mandeep alias Johny and apprehended a juvenile and recovered one semi-automatic pistol and one Desi katta with five rounds from their possession.

Delhi Police had constituted a dedicated team to identify members of the Gogi Gang operating from jails and their supporters and contacts outside.

Details of several payment wallets, Bank accounts and social media profiles were checked to trace money trails providing finance inside jail and outside to shooters and gang members.

During the investigation of Amit Gupta murder case registered at Burari police station, police said suspected transactions to accounts of shooters were identified and through a sustained money trail, many more e-Wallets were identified and traced.

Police scanned thousands of social media profiles and checked who were posting sympathetic and supporting posts for Jitender Mann alias Gogi, Deepak Pehal alias Boxer and other members.

Delhi Police said accused Mandeep alias Jony was identified who was in contact with Ankesh Lakra and other gang members.

Ankesh Lakra, a resident of Mundka, was involved in firing at GTB Hospital from where Kuldeep alias Fazza fled from police custody. He was also arrested in the double murder in Mundka and murder of builder Amit Gupta, said Delhi Police.

Mandeep disclosed to police that proper interviews on WhatsApp video calls and Instagram were conducted by active Gogi Gang members namely Ankesh Lakra and Vishal before assigning new targets and weapons for murder. He further disclosed that Ankesh Lakra used to send him money for arrangements of stay and food in his payment wallets from various persons.

According to DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, a network of manual informers was also activated and strong input regarding the movement of shooters of Gogi Gang planning attack on rival Tillu gang on the first death anniversary of Jitender Mann alias Gogi was received. North District police arrested/apprehended two shooters of Gogi Gang carrying weapons who were planning to attack members of rival Tilu Gang.

Delhi Police got secret information that two shooters of the Gogi Gang would come to Burari with illegal firearms aiming to kill members of the rival gang of Tillu Tajpuriya. A trap was laid from Wazirabad to Burari and a scooty coming from the Wazirabad side towards Burari was intercepted. The Rider and pillion tried to flee from the spot but were overpowered by Delhi Police personnel.

The scooty rider was identified as Mandeep (23), a resident of Jind in Haryana aged 23 Years. The scooty was checked and found stolen. Police seized the weapons and the scooty. A case was registered under Arms Act at the Wazirabad police station.

During interrogation, Mandeep revealed that he was previously arrested in a criminal case at Safido police station in Jind, Haryana and was involved in the murder case of one Ishwar at his native village in Jind in June 2021 since then he was absconding and was hiding in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. He came in contact with members of the Gogi Gang. Subsequently, Ankesh Lakra contacted him on social media and directed him to contact one Ankita alias Annu who was planning to execute an attack on Amit Gupta.

Delhi Police further said Mandeep then came in contact with Ankita and started living with him in Burari for assassination. Later on, he was injured in an accident and went to Chandigarh after coming back to Delhi he came in contact with one Vishal of the Gogi Gang and close aid of Deepak Pehal.

Vishal contacted Mandeep through an online messenger application and directed him to shoot supporters of Tillu Tajpuriya Gang on the first death anniversary of Jitender Mann alias Gogi. Vishal also provided weapons and a stolen vehicle for this. Subsequently, they were arrested before executing the attack on the rival gang, said police. (ANI)

