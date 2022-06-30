New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Delhi Police busted an international syndicate of stolen mobile phones smuggling and arrested three persons, according to officials.

The Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi said in a statement that they had received inputs that some Meerut-based 'Thak Thak' gang members, who are involved in several cases of theft, snatching and robbery would come to Loni Gol Chakkar to sell snatched/robbed mobile phones. They were also in possession of illegal arms.

Also Read | Cameron Diaz Resumes Acting for Netflix Film ‘Back in Action’ with Jamie Foxx

Read @ANI … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

A raid was conducted at Loni Gol Chakkar, Gokal Puri, Delhi on Wednesday evening and three criminals namely Nasir, Aashim and Anish were apprehended in their autorickshaw.

During a cursory search two countrymade pistols along with six live cartridges and 19 mobile phones of different brands including Apple, Samsung, Oppo and Realme were recovered from their possession. A case was then registered at PS Crime Branch, Delhi.

Also Read | Apple AirTags Help Man Locate & Recover His Stolen Range Rover in Canada: Report.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that the accused persons used to sell these robbed/snatched mobile phones to one Kashim, a resident of Sadar Bazar, Delhi, who further send these mobile phones to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arab via Gujrat, Mumbai, Bihar through courier.

Kashim and the owner of the courier agency involved in this syndicate are yet to be arrested.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)