New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Delhi Police raided several notorious gang hideouts across Delhi-NCR and Haryana on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police officials, it had deployed 40 teams from the Outer North District Police. It conducted raids on several hideouts of notorious gangs, including the Tillu Tajpuria gang, the Neeraj Bawana-Rajesh Bawana gang, the Jitendra alias Gogi gang, and the Kala Jatheri gang.

Also Read | India at UNSC Calls on International Community To Ensure LeT, JeM Don't Use Afghanistan's Territory, Says 'Closely Monitoring Situation'.

During the raid, the police had recovered a large amount of cash and several weapons from multiple locations. Currently, FIRs have been registered against the accused.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs Continuing Beyond 12,000 Job Cuts? Report Says Over 30,000 Employees Fired So Far, Number Could Reach 1 Lakh in 2026.

Earlier, Delhi Police conducted a joint raid in 25 locations of Dwarka and the outskirts of the city against gangsters.

According to the DCP Dwarka Ankit Kumar Singh, this raid was conducted against all wanted criminals, who were once shooters and provided logistics or financial aid to gangsters. This operation focused on the 6-7 places in Delhi NCR.

"This drive was against all wanted criminals, all those who were once shooters or associates, or those who provided logistics or financial aid to gangsters," Singh told ANI.

During the operation, various weapons such as eight sophisticated pistols and country-made pistols were recovered and over twenty-six people were detained during the raid.

In another operation, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a former advocate for allegedly masterminding a massive Ponzi scheme that duped investors of approximately Rs 100 crore by promising exorbitant returns through stock market investments.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sanjay (36), a resident of Geeta Colony in Delhi, was running the scheme through a network of companies, including Trade Cops Pvt. Ltd. and Tradecop Financial Services. The accused had earlier been lodged in Karnal jail in connection with a similar case. Sanjay and his associates, including alleged mastermind and fellow advocate Deepak Thakur, solicited funds from the public by guaranteeing a fixed monthly return of 8%.

They claimed this profit was generated through sophisticated "in-house algorithms" capable of yielding over 20% monthly in the financial markets. Investors were promised that their investment would double within just 25 months, with a 4% monthly payout and the other 4% being reinvested. The scheme initially paid returns to early investors to build credibility, but soon ceased payments before the accused disappeared. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)