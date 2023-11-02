  • Sports
    India News | Delhi Police Detain AAP MLA Haji Yunus and 17 Others, Released Later

    According to Delhi police, Information was received that a senior leader of a political party was likely to be summoned to join the investigation at ED Headquarters on November 2.

    Nov 02, 2023 08:22 PM IST
    India News | Delhi Police Detain AAP MLA Haji Yunus and 17 Others, Released Later
    India | Representational Image

    New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Delhi police on Thursday detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Haji Yunus and 17 others who were carrying placards with photographs of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of AAP government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign.

    According to Delhi police, the AAP leader and party workers were detained to avoid any kind of protest that would have erupted as Delhi CM Kejriwal was summoned by ED in connection with alleged Delhi liquor policy case.

    PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate World Food India Festival at Pragati Maidan Tomorrow.

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 'Don't Know Whether I'll Be in Jail Or...', Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Singrauli (Watch Video).

    Currency Price Change

    India Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal After Beating Sri Lanka by Massive 302 Runs

  • Mohammed Shami Becomes Highest Wicket Taker For India in ICC Cricket World Cups, Achieves Feat With Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match

  • India Won By 302 Runs | IND vs SL Highlights of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami's Five-Wicket Haul Powers India to Dominating Victory

  • India vs Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How To Watch IND vs KOR Hockey Match Online on TV Channels?

  • Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan Grooves to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', Expresses Gratitude for Making His Birthday Special (Watch Video)

