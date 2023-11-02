India News | Delhi Police Detain AAP MLA Haji Yunus and 17 Others, Released Later

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Delhi police on Thursday detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Haji Yunus and 17 others who were carrying placards with photographs of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of AAP government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign.

According to Delhi police, the AAP leader and party workers were detained to avoid any kind of protest that would have erupted as Delhi CM Kejriwal was summoned by ED in connection with alleged Delhi liquor policy case.

"Information was received that a senior leader of a political party was likely to be summoned to join the investigation at ED Headquarters on November 2. In this regard, input had been received that there was a high probability of a Law and order situation emerging, as protestors/supporters may gather and protest at various places in Delhi, which may create a public nuisance and hamper traffic flow," said Delhi police.

"On November 2, at about 11:00 am, some persons led by Haji Yunus, MLA from Aam Admi Party gathered at Loni Gol Chakkar. They were carrying placards with photographs of Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign posters," Delhi police added.

"They were trying to block traffic, hence, after sufficient warning, they were taken away and detained in Police station Jyoti Nagar," the police added.

However, all 17, including Haji Yunus were released later.

In a post on X, MLA Haji Yunus said "Red Light On Vehicle Off campaign against pollution, stopped and detained by Delhi Police from Gokalpuri roundabout, currently in the police station with my friends."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi protested against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat after the CM decided to skip today's summons from the Enforcement Directorate. The agency had summoned Kejriwal in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of the opposition Delhi Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other leaders were present during the protest.

The Delhi Chief Minister did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate today after he was summoned in connection with the alleged Delhi Liquor scam case.

He travelled to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and addressed a rally where he said "Just like the people of Delhi and Punjab voted for the AAP, the people of Madhya Pradesh will also do the same in the coming days. I don't know whether I will be in jail or somewhere else on the day of counting, but everyone should say that Arvind Kejriwal came to Singrauli and we gave him a historic victory." (ANI)

