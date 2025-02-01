New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 12,259.16 crore in the Union Budget for 2025-26, an increase of 7.52 per cent from the previous fiscal year.

For the financial year 2024-25, the budget allocated to Delhi Police was Rs 11,400.81 crore, which has been raised to Rs 12,259.16 crore for the upcoming fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2025-26 in Parliament on Saturday.

The funds will be used for routine expenses and various schemes, including the development of a model traffic system and an enhanced communication network in the NCR region.

Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including traffic management.

Upgrading communication infrastructure, incorporating the latest technology, installing traffic signals, and training personnel are also part of its mandate.

