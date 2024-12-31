New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Delhi's poll body has filed a police complaint against seven people for allegedly forging identification documents to obtain voter ID card ahead of the assembly elections in February.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday said it has requested to lodge FIRs against two individuals in Bindapur locality in the southwest district and four others in Dwarka.

Another an FIR has been registered against one person in the Narela zone, according to the poll body.

The complaint reads, "Certain applicants have submitted online applications for voter registration using fraudulent means, including uploading tampered documents as part of their applications for new voter registration."

It further alleges that the applicants attempted to deceive authorities by providing falsified documents, particularly tampered Aadhaar cards, as proof of residence.

"This constitutes a serious offense as the applicants intentionally provided false information and documents to manipulate the electoral roll. Such activities are prohibited under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and other relevant laws, which stipulate penalties for those found guilty," the complaint said.

The electoral body emphasised the need for prompt action to investigate these cases and prevent further fraudulent activities.

The police have been requested to verify the documents and information provided by the applicants and take appropriate actions against those involved in document tampering.

A senior police officer of the Delhi Police said they are in the process of registering FIRs based on the complaints received.

"Soon after getting complaints, we are registering FIRs and forming multiple teams to nab the accused," said the officer.

